ALDERETE, Dora Tadeo
85, was born in Tucson, AZ to Maria Jesus and Manuel Alderete. She passed away quietly on March 5, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Dora was an amazing role model, exemplifying a life of selfless. She was loving witty and a happy person. She was preceded in death by her son, Armando Bedoy; parents, Maria Jesus, Manuel; brothers, Fernando, Eddie; life companion, Armando Martinez. She is survived by four children, Arturo, Veronica Bedoy, Laura (Darryl) Weaver Maria (George) Mendoza; brothers, Jim (Rose) Alderete Oscar (Socorro) Alderete, Ricard Alderete; sister, Dorothy (Danny) Soza; two grandsons, George Jr., Arturo Jr.; two great-grandchildren. She is survived by many loving family & friends. Rest in peace. You will be missed. A private memorial will be held. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020