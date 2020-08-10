CARNEY, Doris E.



beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great and great, great-grandmother, age 102 years, 361 days, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away August 6, 2020.



Doris is the last remaining child of the 10 children of Francis and Myrna Covert. She was born on August 10, 1917 in Linden, New York; she married John L. Carney on October 19, 1935. Doris and John celebrated 71 years of marriage prior to his death in 2007 at age 91.



Preceded in death by husband, John L. Carney, and daughter, Patricia Smith, of Texas; Doris is survived by her daughter, Joyce Moran of St. Paul, Minnesota, nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



The family is grateful to Alisha and the staff at Casa de Sonshine Assisted Living in Green Valley for their loving care to Doris and to distant family members during the past 5 months of her life; to Haven Hospice and Home Health; to many friends who visited, sent cards and letters; to friend and fellow church member, Joan Howard, for her selfless care and concern; and to granddaughter, Lisa Cervantez, who maintained a loving, personal connection with her grandmother during this difficult time of the COVID virus.



Burial at South Lawn Cemetery beside her husband, John. A Service in Celebration of Doris' Life will be planned for a later date when such gathering is allowed, and family members can travel to Arizona from various parts of the country.









