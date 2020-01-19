|
|
FLEISCHMAN, Doris
passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, a few weeks shy of her 93rd birthday. She was born in New York City and raised primarily in Los Angeles, where she met her husband, Alvin, on a blind date. They married in 1950, had two sons, Larry and Marc, and lived happily until Alvin died in 2010. Due to Al's career in the whiskey business she traveled extensively and moved often, sometimes not altogether willingly. They settled in Tucson upon Al's retirement to be near their grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael and Elizabeth. For Doris, her family meant everything. She was delighted to be able to see the birth of her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Arabelle and Alaina, and to spend time with them. It was truly the "extra bit" that she didn't expect to have but was overjoyed to experience. Doris was realistic in her final illness and wanted people to celebrate her life rather than mourn her death. Rabbi Eisen, who knew Doris well, officiated a beautiful service for the family on January 12, 2020. We thank Agape hospice, Hacienda de Luna and, most of all, her helpmate Judy for all they did for her. She is survived by her children, Larry (Raquel) and Marc (Debbie); her grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrei), Michael (Rachael), Elizabeth and great-grandchildren, her sister, brother-in-law, niece and nephew, and Shelley Heyman (mother of Stephanie and Michael). Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020