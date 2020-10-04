HEGEMAN, Doris R.



November 12, 1924 - September 13, 2020



Doris was born to Thomas and Edith Hale on November 12, 1924 in South Bound Brook, New Jersey.



She was married to Melvin F. Hegeman on March 5, 1942. She was predeceased by her Melvin and son, Richard.



Doris is survived by her daughter, Diana McBroom of Tucson, Arizona; her son, David Hegeman, wife Barbara of Belford, their son and Doris's grandson, Daniel, wife Johanna and daughter Camila who reside in Port Monmouth; Doris's grandson, David, his wife Kellie residing in Pittsburg, PA.



Doris transferred to the Tucson area from New Jersey following the passing of her husband Melvin in 2009 and she remained courageous in the face of these major changes in her life.



Doris was an excellent homemaker, avid gardener and needle crafter. Many of her neighbors would often comment that her property in Belford looked like a well-groomed park.



Although the challenges of early life left Doris with a tough exterior demeaner in her later years, she was actually a very kind soul that would do anything she could to help those in need.



Our family would like to offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and residents of Atria Bell Court Gardens in Tucson, Arizona for creating a welcome, comforting and safe environment for our mom during her later years. In addition, we would also like to extend our appreciation to Starfish Adult Care Home in Tucson and the Agape Hospice staff for the wonderful care they provided our Mom in the last month of her life.



Arrangements are being provided by the BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL in Tucson. There will be a memorial service at a later date in New Jersey. Gifts may be made in memory of Doris to the community food bank of your choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store