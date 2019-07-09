MALLIS, Dorleen Greta
passed peacefully at home on July 6, 2019. She had a full life, blessed with good health and love. Dorleen was born in San Francisco on July 14, 1929. Her parents, Herman and Pauline Ray brought her, their only child, to Tucson when she was six months old and she made Tucson her home for her entire life. Dorey was a proud Tucson High Badger and U of A Wildcat. Soon after graduating, she married Albert Mallis and raised her four children. Dorey was a full-time mother and ran her family businesses including Ray Water Company until she was 85 years old. Dorey was an active community volunteer, and as she liked to tell the story "a female wrassler." For many years, she served Congregation Anshei Israel as the executive secretary to the Rabbi and Cantor. In her later years, she enjoyed worldwide travel, and cherished time with her family, and her longtime companion, John Carcich. Dorleen is survived by her four children, Harlen (Cheryl) Mallis, Gary (Inge) Mallis, Janlyn (Malcolm) Bales, and Rhonda (Joe) Rosenbaum; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 9 to July 10, 2019