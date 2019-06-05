Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marks UMC
1431 W. Magee Road
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Dorothy "Dottie" Allen Obituary
ALLEN, Dorothy "Dottie"

June 26, 1928 - May 30, 2019

age 90, passed peacefully to her heavenly home after an extended illness. Dottie attended Juanita College (PA) and earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education. Both she and her future husband, Arthur B. Allen, served together in the student government at Juniata. They married December 27, 1952. Art passed unexpectedly in September 1987. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents, Ruth and John Hummer; sister, Mildred Zimmerman; brothers, Clayton Hummer and Leon Hummer and Tucson daughter-in-law, Monica (Huerta) Allen. She is also predeceased by former NY companion, William Powell. Survivors include four children, Jane (Kevan) Schlamowitz and Mark (Amber) Allen, Tucson; Scott (Cathy) Allen, Scottsdale and Karinne (Michael) Fish, Marietta, GA; as well as six grandchildren, Zach Schlamowitz, Tiffany Allen and Cody Allen, Tucson; Jack Allen, Phoenix; Alisa (Hugh) Moore and Brandon Fish, Atlanta. Dottie was a member of St. Marks UMC. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Tucson 85704. A Memorial Service will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marks UMC, 1431 W. Magee Road, Tucson 85704. This Service may also be viewed live stream at 11:00 a.m. MST (2:00 p.m. EST) at www.umcstmarks.org. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Marks UMC - please note Kitchen Remodel Project. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 5 to June 9, 2019
