Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285

VANEK, Dorothy Dyer



93, of Oro Valley passed away March 25, 2020. Dorothy was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 2, 1926, and grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri. A graduate of Webster Groves High School and Central Airlines School in Kansas City, she attended Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee and transferred to Washington University in St. Louis to study architecture, art and music. She worked first as a dental assistant, and then as an airline hostess for Capital airlines in Chicago. She married Robert Vanek in 1950, an airline industry executive. They lived in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Guam, San Francisco and Morocco, making Tucson their retirement home.



Dorothy's guiding values were philanthropy, education and the arts, and she inspired others with her distinguished record of service and philanthropy. She was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, life member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, Pan American World Airlines Retirees Association, Missouri Historical Society, and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a major benefactor of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, True Concord Voices and Orchestra, Southern Arizona Symphony, Interfaith Community Services, College of the Ozarks, Pan American World Airlines Foundation, Cottey College, and the American Red Cross. Dorothy's charitable heart, work and generosity have had a ripple effect across the cultural landscape of Tucson and beyond. She supported and encouraged the creation of new artistic programs and groups, as well as affirming and assisting existing organizations to grow and flourish.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Vanek; brother, John Dyer and daughters, Deborah Butler and Nancy Vanek. Dorothy is survived by her life partner, Robert Carroll; grandsons, Brian (Jennifer) Butler and Michael (Megan) Considine; granddaughter, Jennifer (Randall) Bias and five great-grandchildren, all of Dallas, Texas and niece, Becky Kaiser of Orlando, Florida.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Private burial in St. Louis, Missouri.



Memorial gifts may be given to Interfaith Community Services, to True Concord, designated for the Dorothy Dyer Vanek Fund for Excellence, or to a . Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.







