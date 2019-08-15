BUYERS, Dorothy J. "Dolly"
age 90, passed away early Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Muskegon. She was born August 24, 1928 to Stephen and Dorothy (Chipka) Ripich in Cleveland, OH, and lived in Tucson for many years before moving to Muskegon, Michigan. She worked as a Registered Nurse and Nursing Educator in Cleveland and Tucson. Dorothy was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Tucson and Muskegon. Dorothy was married to Eugene Buyers, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 1995. Survivors include two children, Terry Buyers and Dori (Dr. Scott) Murray-Harris; four grandchildren, Juliana Murray-Harris, Elizabeth Rogers, Suzanne (William) Hepler, Johnathan Greer-Buyers (Mariah) and Chelsea MacNeil; three great-grandchildren, Leah, Kyrie and Karson; one brother, Stephen John (Elaine Roth) Ripich. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019