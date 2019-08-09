Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy "Dot" Klar. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

KLAR, Dorothy "Dot"



peacefully passed away on August 3, 2019, in her Mountain View Retirement Village residence at the age of 98. Dot was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Hilda and Harold Desforges on November 22, 1920. She had a variety of careers including telephone operator, WWII inspector of the vessels being built at Engles Shipyard, statistical clerk and draftsman at the New Orleans Port of Embarkation and Corps of Engineers, and a customs inspector. She spent much of her retired years sharing her Catholic faith with others. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl Klar; sister, Mildred Landwehr and granddaughter, Melissa Gutierrez. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Klar and husband, Frank Lavia of Tucson, Jean Dugas and husband, Jay of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Earl Gieron, Ben Gieron and wife Brynn, Janine Burford and husband Robert; grandson-in-law, Joe Gutierrez; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Darcy and Ethan Gieron, Liam Czech, Sarah and Emily Burford, Kate and Michael Timm and wife Karen and great-great-granddaughter, Penelope Timm, as well as many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the staff of Mountain View for their friendship and Casa de la Luz Hospice for the kind and gentle care they provided Dot in her last days. The Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte at 11:00 a.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 10:45 a.m. Private interment will be at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Youth on Their Own, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or can be made. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







