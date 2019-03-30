Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Sophia SOLAND. View Sign

SOLAND, Dorothy Sophia age 93, passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born on February 25, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, the child European immigrants Louis and Thelma Varda. She met her future husband, Wesley Soland, when she tried out as a singer for a dance band in which he played tenor saxophone. They moved to Tucson in 1955, where they raised four sons. Dorothy loved the desert, she loved camping in the Pinacates with her family, and she loved jazz (especially Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughn). She had a wonderful laugh. When she was in her 40s, Dorothy started bicycling with Wesley and eventually discovered that she was fast. Really fast. In 1981, at age 55, she placed second in the nation in the masters division of the National Bicycling Championships in the 25 mile time trial. After Wesley died in 1991, Dorothy frequently could be found hiking in Sabino Canyon and on Mount Lemon. Dorothy was predeceased by one son, Scott (Sandy). She is survived by three sons, Brad (Susan), Craig (Linda), and Mark (Lori); five grandchildren, Eric, John, William, Pete, and Samantha, and three great granddaughters. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.





