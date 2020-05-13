Dortha Marie "Dot" (Carson) Hutchison
HUTCHISON, Dortha Marie

"Dot" (Carson)

1932 - 2020

age 87 of Phoenix, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2020. Dot is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bill Hutchison; children, Bill (Margo) Hutchison, Becky Fleming, Tom (Pat) Hutchison, Jennifer (Matt) Perez and three siblings, Billy Carson, Charles Carson and JoAnn Tolliver. She had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Donations preferred to LifeStream Complete Senior Living, www.lifestreamliving.com/donate/ (by web or by downloading form). Select "Where Needed Most". In the comments, specify Dortha Hutchison, NEP location. Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Dot, together with Bill taught me about living for Jesus and honoring Him well into the golden years. They inspired me by their faithful service of blessing others through prayer. Dot will be sorely missed, and always remembered with a warm feeling of gratitude for having known her loving friendship.
Chris Stewart
Friend
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
Twleve days later, and missing you Mom! We know that Dad does too. Thanks again for your unique sense of humor, and our last visit with you and Dad on your 69th wedding anniversary!
Will Hutchison
Son
