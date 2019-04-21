Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Gordon STUART. View Sign

STUART, Douglas Gordon It is with profound sadness that the Stuart Family announces the passing of our patriarch, Douglas Gordon Stuart, on April 6, 2019 at his home in Tucson from multiple myeloma. In the final weeks of his life, Doug took delight in phone calls from friends and family near and wide, enjoyed the company of many visitors and spent his days enveloped by the love of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and his faithful dog, Bentley. At the time of his death, Doug held the position of Regent's Professor Emeritus of Physiology at the University of Arizona, an institution that he served with distinction since 1967. He was a world-renowned researcher on the neural control of movement as evidenced by his more than 200 publications. One of the founding faculty members of the UA College of Medicine, Doug was instrumental in shaping its research and teaching missions, serving as the head of two academic departments and the Associate Dean for Research during his more than 50 year tenure. It is nearly impossible to capture the richness of the extraordinary life that Doug experienced throughout his 87 years. His infectious joie de vivre, extroversion and effervescent sense of humor left an indelible memory in everyone he met. Two themes, or rubrics as Doug was wont to say, ran through the course of his life. The first was training. As a young man in Australia, Doug trained to compete with the Australian team in the British Commonwealth Games as a high jumper. Later, in the US, Doug transferred the drive and discipline of an elite athlete to training to become a world-class scientist. But that transfer was never completed, as he continued to train as an athlete throughout his entire life, be it for a mid-life marathon, many triathlons, a run across the Grand Canyon, or five-set tennis matches and rounds of golf in the 100+ degree days of Tucson's summer. Even as a lab chief and mentor, Doug famously always referred to his students and postdocs as trainees. The second theme woven into the fabric of Doug's life was devotion. Doug was devoted to his family. He adored and admired his late wife, Jean. He took enormous pride in the lives of his four children, Monty, Kathy, Dan and Cindy, as well as in those of the life partners each of them added to his family. And, of course, Doug was devoted to the next generations of Stuarts that his children brought forth. Doug was also devoted to his friends, to his colleagues, to his many students and postdoctoral fellows, to his studies of neurophysiology and motor control and to the University of Arizona. And these devotions were evident in his every action. Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Rassbach Stuart and survived by his children, Monty (Debbie) Stuart, Kathy (Tom) Lohse, Dan Stuart, and Cindy (Mike) Sadowsky; his grandchildren, Samantha Stuart, Bryan, Karen and Amy Lohse, Daniel Stuart, Miles Sadowsky, Corinne Sanders, and great-grandchild, Scotlynn Roberts. Doug's beloved dog, Bentley, has also survived him and will be well cared for. "I've had a good go of it, done what I wanted to do in life." - Douglas G. Stuart Those wishing to commemorate Doug Stuart's life may do so by contributing to the 'Douglas G. Stuart Mentoring Initiative' fund established through the UofA Foundation to honor his contributions to research, teaching and service. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





