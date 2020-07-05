I liked my dad, Jack Frecker's brother allot. I remember them buying a house off of Sweetwater Drive. We went over there a day or two after they moved in and I was shocked that the house looked like a showroom. Everything was perfectly in place. I could not figure out how it was not a disorganized mess like a new move-in would normally look.

I also remember that Duane had a pair of handcuffs because he was working at a jail. As a teenager, I was playing with the handcuffs and figured out how to pick the lock.

Duane was a great guy with very interesting stories. I liked being around him.

Keith Michael Frecker