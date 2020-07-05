1/1
Duane G. Frecker
1938 - 2020
FRECKER, Duane G.

passed away June 26, 2020. Born January 3, 1938 in Pontiac, Michigan, Duane moved as a very young child with his family to Tucson due to his father's health. At the age of 13, Duane ran away from home and joined the Army. It was not until after he had successfully completed Boot Camp and had been shipped to Hawaii awaiting imminent deployment to the Korean conflict, that his mother and the authorities caught up with him. The Associated Press picked up the story at the time. At the age of 17, Duane enlisted in the Marine Corps, this time with his mother's permission. Always proud of his Marine Corps service, Duane felt it was one of the best decisions he ever made as it set him on a better path in life.After the Marine Corps Duane was employed by the Washington, D.C Fire Department. After his training and probationary period, Duane asked to be assigned to the busiest "running" companies in the District and that is how he spent his career. Although never boastful himself, it must be noted here that in addition to numerous commendations, Duane was awarded the Medal for Valor three times for courage and devotion to duty in saving the lives of an elderly woman, an infant, and a fellow fireman.Upon his retirement Duane returned to Tucson and spent many happy years riding his mules in the grassy valleys of southern Arizona and the trails around his home. Duane enjoyed his peaceful home life, his dogs, U of A basketball, Diamondback baseball, and Washington Redskins football, but only when they were winning. He especially enjoyed visits from his family and granddaughters Amy, Katherine, and Molly.Duane is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lee; four children, Robert, Susan, Michael, and John and nine grandchildren.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was a favorite charity of his. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME 520-297-9007.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
I liked my dad, Jack Frecker's brother allot. I remember them buying a house off of Sweetwater Drive. We went over there a day or two after they moved in and I was shocked that the house looked like a showroom. Everything was perfectly in place. I could not figure out how it was not a disorganized mess like a new move-in would normally look.
I also remember that Duane had a pair of handcuffs because he was working at a jail. As a teenager, I was playing with the handcuffs and figured out how to pick the lock.
Duane was a great guy with very interesting stories. I liked being around him.
Keith Michael Frecker
