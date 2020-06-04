GEE, Dudley



age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on Friday, May 29, 2020.Dudley was born on November 24, 1935 in Taishan, China. At a young age he immigrated to the US in 1953 to join his family who had arrived earlier and settled in Tucson, AZ. He attended the University of Arizona to study Mechanical Engineering and served in the U.S. Army for two years, including a tour in Korea. Upon leaving the Army, he reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Joan, from his time in Hong Kong, they married in 1961 and started a family.



Having an entrepreneurial spirit, Dudley joined with his brothers to open a supermarket, and then branched out with Joan, starting several retail businesses, including the well-known Gee's Garden Restaurant. Dudley enjoyed traveling and often visited his homeland as well as living in La Jolla part-time. He was also an avid and passionate golfer.



Dudley is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Gee of Tucson, AZ; daughters, Gina Gee, Judy Gee and fiancé Rob, of New York; son, Daniel Gee and wife, Urszula of New York; grandchildren, Jasper Gee Harris, Sebastian Gee and Tristan Gee; his brothers, Robert Gee and wife, Mae of Los Angeles and Victor Gee and wife, Dora of Tucson.



Due to social distancing still in effect, a closed funeral service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.









