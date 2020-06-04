Dudley Gee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dudley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEE, Dudley

age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on Friday, May 29, 2020.Dudley was born on November 24, 1935 in Taishan, China. At a young age he immigrated to the US in 1953 to join his family who had arrived earlier and settled in Tucson, AZ. He attended the University of Arizona to study Mechanical Engineering and served in the U.S. Army for two years, including a tour in Korea. Upon leaving the Army, he reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Joan, from his time in Hong Kong, they married in 1961 and started a family.

Having an entrepreneurial spirit, Dudley joined with his brothers to open a supermarket, and then branched out with Joan, starting several retail businesses, including the well-known Gee's Garden Restaurant. Dudley enjoyed traveling and often visited his homeland as well as living in La Jolla part-time. He was also an avid and passionate golfer.

Dudley is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Gee of Tucson, AZ; daughters, Gina Gee, Judy Gee and fiancé Rob, of New York; son, Daniel Gee and wife, Urszula of New York; grandchildren, Jasper Gee Harris, Sebastian Gee and Tristan Gee; his brothers, Robert Gee and wife, Mae of Los Angeles and Victor Gee and wife, Dora of Tucson.

Due to social distancing still in effect, a closed funeral service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 3, 2020
The Canty Family
Family
June 2, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Canty
June 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss My grandparents John and Mildred Ramsey were very good friends of the Gees I had my wedding rehearsal dinner at there restaurant and used to walk to choice market from my grandparents motel lots of wonderful memories
Kimberly Saxon
Friend
June 2, 2020
PLEASE ACCEPT MY DEEPEST AND HEARTFELT SYMPHATHY.IAM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.MAY THE GOD WHO BINDS UP THE BROKEN-HEARTED COMFORTS ALL WHO MOURN&SUSTAIN YOUR FAMILY DURING THIS CHALLENGING TIME.(ISAIAH 61:1,2)
June 2, 2020
Dear Aunt Joan, Gina, Judy, Daniel & family,
I am very sorry for the loss of Uncle Dudley. He was a very dedicated family man, kind, loving, generous & often a risk taker. He touched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. I can still hear the chuckle in his voice whenever he spoke.
My deepest sympathy & prayers to you during this difficult time. Uncle Dudley will truly be missed.
Carol Lim of Sacramento, California
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved