Dr. Earl Surwit
SURWIT, Dr. Earl

passed away on September 10, 2020. Earl grew up in Maryland and earned a medical degree from Georgetown University. He moved to Tucson in 1979 to join the University of Arizona as a Gynecologic Oncologist. He quickly fell in love with the Old Pueblo and took advantage of its sunny days to cycle, hike, bushwhack and rock climb. He lived life at full speed and his enthusiasm was infectious. Earl had great passion for medicine. He served the American Cancer Society, published many papers, was invited to speak around the world and was devoted to mentoring other doctors. He was a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery and an advocate for holistic care. He cared deeply for his patients and worked to treat the emotional impact of illness, as much as the illness itself. Earl served as Board President at the TJCC and helped raise funds for the current building. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lee Surwit; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Josh and Kara Cartin, Laura and Adam Magnus, Rachel and Jonathan Teitel as well as five granddaughters, Clio and Roxana Cartin, Netta, Lucy and Piper Magnus. Please send donations to the TJCC or PJ Library (c/o Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona). Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
RIP Earl. Thanks for your all of your contributions to our community. May your memory be for a blessing, and my thoughts and prayers are directed to Lee and your children and their families.
Mark Rubin
Friend
