OSBORNE, Earl V. aka "Ozzy"
CMSgt, USAF Retired
98, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on November 2, 2019. Born in Somerset, KY on July 17, 1921. On November 7, 1946, Earl married Lourdes N. Osborne who he now joins for eternity. Earl had a distinguished career in missile maintenance for the USAF. He loved basketball and was a proud member of the Filipino American Club. He is survived by his son, John (Linda) Osborne; daughter, Roxana and grandchildren, Shea and Sam. Visitation, Sunday, November 10, 2019, 6:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Funeral Services, Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with interment to follow.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 9, 2019