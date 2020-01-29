ZACHARY, Eddie Allen
Passed away January 25, 2020 after a valiant battle with numerous cancers and other ailments. He was born August 16, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN. and moved to Tucson in 1951. Preceded in death by his parents, David and Maryestelle Zachary. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Pat; daughter, Tanya (Gloria Schrilla); son, Wade (Leigh); sister, Phyllis (Jerry) Burelison; grandchildren, Bryce, Lauryn and Ryan Zachary; sister-in-law, Myrna Thomas; nephews, Brad (Shannon) Wilson and Mark (Becky) Wilson; nieces, Lana (Marco) Alcantara, Vonda Thomas and many friends. Eddie was a 1963 graduate of Sunnyside High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1967. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor which he kept to the end. He loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing, Nascar racing and decorating for the annual Christmas parties. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ahmed Abdelaziz and his caring staff at Arizona Oncology. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. with Reverend Mark Bickerton officiating.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 29, 2020