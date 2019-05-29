Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie B. Lopez. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St Rita's in the Desert Catholic Church Vail, , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LOPEZ, Eddie B.



passed on to his eternal life May 18, 2019. Beloved and survived by his wife of 40 years, Maria Socorro; children, Magda Campbell (Mark), Michael (Rosa), Martin and Mario Lopez; six grandchildren, six great- grandchildren, sisters, Mary Ann Lopez and Matilde Lopez. Predeceased by parents, Ruperto O. and Maria Bravo Lopez; son, Mark A. Lopez and brother, Efren B. Lopez. Born in Tucson, AZ on June 17, 1930, he was a member of Operating Engineers Local #428 and a 2nd generation rancher in the Vail area. He will be forever missed, but Dad's work here is done, Rest in heavenly peace Dad, until we meet again. Memorial Mass to be held Monday, June 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St Rita's in the Desert Catholic Church, Vail, AZ. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to St. Rita's in the Desert CC or the Vail Preservation Society P.O. Box 982 Vail, AZ 85641.







