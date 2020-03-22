Eddie Gracia Escobar

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Gracia Escobar.
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martinez Funeral Chapels
2580 S. 6th Ave
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Martinez Funeral Chapels
2580 S. 6th Ave
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ESCOBAR, Eddie Gracia

89, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rita Escobar; sons, Eddie, Mark and Mike Escobar and honorary sons, Greg and Aurelio Gastelum and Danny Marmion; daughters, Irene Montiel and Marisol Escobar, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Regina Escobar; brother, Roy Escobar; and sisters, Sylvia Vasquez and Venchi Ramos. Visitation Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPLEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.