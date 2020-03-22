ESCOBAR, Eddie Gracia
89, of Tucson, AZ passed away on March 16, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rita Escobar; sons, Eddie, Mark and Mike Escobar and honorary sons, Greg and Aurelio Gastelum and Danny Marmion; daughters, Irene Montiel and Marisol Escobar, 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Regina Escobar; brother, Roy Escobar; and sisters, Sylvia Vasquez and Venchi Ramos. Visitation Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPLEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 22, 2020