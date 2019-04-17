MUHLRAD, Edith Our extraordinary mother, Edith N. Muhlrad, died April 12, 2019 in Tucson AZ after a wonderful and full life. Born in Newark, NJ August 12, 1923, and preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Norbert F. Muhlrad. She is survived by their adoring children, David Muhlrad of Tucson, Cindi Fabricant (James) of Tucson, Rachel Wolfe (David) of CT, Paul Muhlrad (Denise) of CO; cherished granddaughters, Melissa, Carly, Katy and Erika; her 97-year-old sister-in-law, Hertha Haas of PA, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was brilliant, funny, and beautiful in every way, and will remain in our hearts and our minds forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 17, 2019