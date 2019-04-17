Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith MUHLRAD. View Sign

MUHLRAD, Edith Our extraordinary mother, Edith N. Muhlrad, died April 12, 2019 in Tucson AZ after a wonderful and full life. Born in Newark, NJ August 12, 1923, and preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Norbert F. Muhlrad. She is survived by their adoring children, David Muhlrad of Tucson, Cindi Fabricant (James) of Tucson, Rachel Wolfe (David) of CT, Paul Muhlrad (Denise) of CO; cherished granddaughters, Melissa, Carly, Katy and Erika; her 97-year-old sister-in-law, Hertha Haas of PA, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was brilliant, funny, and beautiful in every way, and will remain in our hearts and our minds forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.





MUHLRAD, Edith Our extraordinary mother, Edith N. Muhlrad, died April 12, 2019 in Tucson AZ after a wonderful and full life. Born in Newark, NJ August 12, 1923, and preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Norbert F. Muhlrad. She is survived by their adoring children, David Muhlrad of Tucson, Cindi Fabricant (James) of Tucson, Rachel Wolfe (David) of CT, Paul Muhlrad (Denise) of CO; cherished granddaughters, Melissa, Carly, Katy and Erika; her 97-year-old sister-in-law, Hertha Haas of PA, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was brilliant, funny, and beautiful in every way, and will remain in our hearts and our minds forever. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations