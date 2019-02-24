HUSER, Edmund P. 98, of Tucson, Arizona passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on December 30, 1920 in Vesper, Wisconsin to Frank and Anna (Wirtz) Huser. He was the 10th of 13 children all born on the family farm. After finishing high school, he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and attended Marquette University. While serving as an officer in World War II, he met and married his first wife, Marion Clark. They first lived in Buffalo, New York and later moved to San Jose, California. He was a successful businessman in electronics and interior design. After the death of his first wife, he married Nancy Landry of San Jose, California. They subsequently moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1999. His many interests included painting, family, hunting, fishing, golf, and a lifelong devotion to the Catholic Church. Edmund was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; and four sisters, Gertrude, Sister Elaine (Hospital Sisters of St. Francis), Sister Nerine and Sister Petranda (both of the School Sisters of Notre Dame) and five brothers, Louis, Joseph, Victor, Herman, and Charles. He is survived by three sisters, Sister Elvon of Springfield, IL, Sister Elreda of Himiji, Japan (both of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis) and Elizabeth Bymers of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. A Memorial Mass Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd., with the Pastor, Father Denis Ryan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Santa Catalina Catholic Church or the . Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary