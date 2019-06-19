Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Mae (Haines) Hendrickson. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Oracle Center for the Arts 700 E. Kingston Street View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Oracle Center for the Arts 700 E. Kingston Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HENDRICKSON, Edna Mae (Haines)



95, Oracle, AZ, passed away in Gilbert, AZ on June 4, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, on July 11, 1923 to Charles and Abigail Haines. She was the fifth of ten children and was reared on a ranch in Hayden, Arizona. She graduated from Hayden High School and worked in banking, civil service, public schools and retired as the Oracle Justice of the Peace. She lived in Oracle since 1947 and owned a ranch in the Galiuro Mountains. She married the love of her life, Harry Hendrickson on June 24, 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, Tommy; parents, nine siblings and son-in-law, Darrel Shahan. She is survived by children, Judy Shahan, Jeanne Hendrickson, Karl (Peggy) Hendrickson, Karen (Mike) Kleine and daughter-in-law, Maria Hendrickson; grandchildren, Michael Guest, Julie (Russ) Kimberlin, Jaclyn (Nick) Valdez, Leighten Hendrickson, Ashleigh (Logan) Stropko, Jennifer (Joe) Carper, Jake (Quinn) Hendrickson, Zack Hendrickson, Kristen Hendrickson, Michael Kleine and Rachel Kleine; great-grandchildren, Maya (Josh) Eddolls, Celeste Kimberlin, Clayton Kimberlin, Jonathon Kimberlin, Addison Kimberlin, Margot Carper, Brooks Hendrickson and Scotlyn Valdez. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston Street with reception to follow from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held in the Oracle Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Oracle Union Church, 705 American Avenue, Oracle or any Veterans Organization.







HENDRICKSON, Edna Mae (Haines)95, Oracle, AZ, passed away in Gilbert, AZ on June 4, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, on July 11, 1923 to Charles and Abigail Haines. She was the fifth of ten children and was reared on a ranch in Hayden, Arizona. She graduated from Hayden High School and worked in banking, civil service, public schools and retired as the Oracle Justice of the Peace. She lived in Oracle since 1947 and owned a ranch in the Galiuro Mountains. She married the love of her life, Harry Hendrickson on June 24, 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; son, Tommy; parents, nine siblings and son-in-law, Darrel Shahan. She is survived by children, Judy Shahan, Jeanne Hendrickson, Karl (Peggy) Hendrickson, Karen (Mike) Kleine and daughter-in-law, Maria Hendrickson; grandchildren, Michael Guest, Julie (Russ) Kimberlin, Jaclyn (Nick) Valdez, Leighten Hendrickson, Ashleigh (Logan) Stropko, Jennifer (Joe) Carper, Jake (Quinn) Hendrickson, Zack Hendrickson, Kristen Hendrickson, Michael Kleine and Rachel Kleine; great-grandchildren, Maya (Josh) Eddolls, Celeste Kimberlin, Clayton Kimberlin, Jonathon Kimberlin, Addison Kimberlin, Margot Carper, Brooks Hendrickson and Scotlyn Valdez. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston Street with reception to follow from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held in the Oracle Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Oracle Union Church, 705 American Avenue, Oracle or any Veterans Organization. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close