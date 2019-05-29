ROSS, Edna Marie



age 95, passed away May 26, 2019. She is survived by children, Ronald (Linda), Roger (Kathy), Virginia and grandchildren, Blaine Ross, Janet Ross, Ryan Raub, Rebecca Miller and Kaitlin Raub. Edna was born in N.J. and moved to Tucson in 1945. She was a graduate of the U of Arizona College of Nursing and received a Masters in Nursing from U of Colorado School of Nursing. Her career included teaching nursing at the U of A, Tucson Public School's Adult Programs, Pima College and Central Arizona College. She established the nursing programs at Tucson Public Schools, Pima College and directed the program at Central Arizona College for 14 years. Past Worthy Matron and member of Eastern Star chapter Casa Grande. In lieu of flowers please send donations to U of A Cancer Research Center. Services 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







