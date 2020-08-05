Nuñez-Laguna, Eduardo (Ed)



passed on August 2, 2020. Born at home in Tucson, Arizona, he was the son of Dolores L. Ortiz. Preceded in death by mother, Dolores L. (Jesús M.) Ortiz, aunt Mother Socorro L. (Jesús) Nuñez; uncle Bernardo (Mary Alvesa) Laguna; and cousin-in-law Norma Laguna. Ed is survived by sons Omar (Yesenia) Ayala and children (Nayleah, Omar, Jr., and Luca), Uriel Flores (daughter Iliana), and Carlos D. Mendivil; his sister, Janie L. Nuñez (Dr. Tom L. Hossfeld); half-brother, Eddie (Rosa) Mixton; and cousins Tony Laguna and David (Arlene) Laguna. Ed was a graduate of Pueblo High School and the University of Arizona. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees, was a member of the Spanish and French Honoraries and served as President of the French Club. Ed was also an instructor at the University for several years after graduation. Ed taught Spanish and coached tennis during 40 plus years with the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD). The majority of this time was spent at Pueblo with stints at Rincon and Sabino High Schools. From the classroom, Ed moved into school administration, serving as assistant principal. During Ed's tenure at Pueblo, he was instrumental in encouraging and guiding young people from diverse and often low-income families to attend college. Due to their economic backgrounds, many of his students had little or no aspirations for higher education. By drawing on his own experience as a young man with limited means, Ed helped students explore opportunities available to them. As a result, many were the first in their families to earn a college degree. The same was true of disadvantaged students, 14 to 21 years old, who participated in Pima County's Summer Youth Employment Program. Under Ed's direction for 13 years, this program provided summer jobs, career counseling, academic coursework and advocacy to over 1,000 participants. As a first-generation high school and college graduate, Ed knew the challenges these students faced. He received scholarship support for his college years and knew how important finances play in a student's life. One of the most important ways he was able to help them was in finding financial support. Ed developed a relationship with the Mulcahy Foundation that granted scholarship aid to numerous Pueblo graduates over the years. That aid continues with a scholarship named in his honor to support talented high school graduates. Additionally, his influence on students was recognized with his induction into the inaugural Pueblo High School Hall of Fame in October 2015. Outside the classroom, Ed introduced tennis to many students who had never held a racket. He taught them how to play and excel against stiff competition. Within a year's time, students were competing with the best players in the Tucson community and in the state, winning numerous local and out-of-state tournaments. Ed excelled in this role and was honored in 1966 with his selection by the Southern Arizona Tennis Association (SATA) to coach the Junior Davis Cup team for Southern Arizona, a role he fulfilled until 1977. He served as SATA's President in 1974. In this role he coordinated tournaments as well as organized and taught numerous "grass roots" tennis clinics. With his strong background in the sport, he received two honors of which he was especially proud: the TUSD Board approved naming the Pueblo High School tennis courts in his honor in 1994 and he was inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in October 2008. Ed will be remembered for the many lives he impacted during his lifetime. Without seeking recognition, he personally and financially helped many families throughout the years. A celebration of Ed's life will be held when it is possible to safely bring family and friends together. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Eduardo Nuñez Scholarship fund at the Educational Enrichment Foundation, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 107, Tucson, AZ 85711 are suggested. Make checks payable to EEF/Eduardo Nuñez Scholarship. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









