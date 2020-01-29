Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwa-Jane (Henderson) Morgan. View Sign Service Information Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds 6150 E Fairmount St Tucson, AZ 85712 (520) 722-2981 Memorial service 2:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints- Relief Society Room 6150 E. Fairmount St. View Map Interment Following Services LDS Cemetery 4001 N. Alvernon Way View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born October 6, 1935, in Waukegan, IL, returned to Her Heavenly Father on January 5, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Allen Henderson, Elizabeth Louise Herndon, and beloved step-mother, Lee Rosamond Henderson; two brothers, Roy Manwaring Henderson II, and Rodney Hugh Mondshine, and one son, Preston Clark Sexton. She is survived by sons, Lloyd S. Sexton (Gloria), David M. Sexton; daughters, Louise Jane Bird (John) and Jeri Lyn Kremer (Erik). She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She retired from Tucson Electric Power Company in 1996 after 28 years and had been an Executive Assistant to 11 TEP Officers during that time period. Her previous employments were with the Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, IL as a Medical Transcriber; Norfolk General Hospital School of Nursing in Norfolk, VA as the Secretary/Registrar; and Krueger Manufacturing in Tucson as Private Secretary to the president, Leo Krueger, and Chairman of the Board, Robert Chandler. She was active in the LDS Church, serving as an adult leader in the Young Women Program of the Church; Relief Society Program; and Family History Center. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6150 E. Fairmount St., in the Relief Society Room. The interment of her ashes will follow the service at LDS Cemetery at 4001 N. Alvernon Way. Accepting flowers between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., at the LDS Church, 6150 E. Fairmount St., Tucson, AZ 85712.







