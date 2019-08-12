Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
300 S. Tucson Blvd
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Jakimowich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Carl Jakimowich Sr.

Add a Memory
Edward Carl Jakimowich Sr. Obituary
JAKIMOWICH, Edward Carl, Sr.

88, of Tucson, AZ passed away August 11, 2019. A beloved husband, father and grandfather who served in the United States Air Force for 6 ½ years. He also served as a past grand knight for the knights of Columbus council 1200. Edward is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley and survived by his three sons, Edward, Randall (Linda) and Ronald (Kasey); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 300 S. Tucson Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716, with Services to follow. Burial will be in Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, Illinois. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now