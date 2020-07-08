WONG, Edward Charles
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Edward Charles Wong, a loving husband and father to Erik and Ethan, passed at age 67. Edward was born on August 28, 1952 in Phoenix, AZ to Dr. Edward and Mary Wong. He received his law degree from the University of Arizona, in Tucson in 1977, and practiced family law for 43 years until June 30, one day before he went Home to our Lord. On July 6, 1996, he married Yumi Urushibara Wong. They raised two sons, Erik (21) and Ethan (17). Edward loved the Lord dearly and looked forward to Wednesday nights where God Spoke His Wisdom and Message through Pastor Scott Richards of Calvary Christian Fellowship. Edward also loved sports. An exceptional high school tennis player who held the top position for three straight years, Edward ended his career in the quarter finals in divisionals. Shortly after college, he joined the El Rio's Men's Club, playing golf on Sundays with his buddies, whose friendships go back several decades. Edward was a family-man. He was also a champion for kids, the voiceless. He was kind, generous, and easy-going. Edward was preceded in death by his father, Edward. He is survived by his mother, Mary; wife, Yumi; two sons, Erik and Ethan; sister, Elaine; brother-in-law, Peter; nephew, Jason; great-niece Sutton, and several cousins. Public Viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Mortuary, 3015 N Oracle Rd. Tucson, AZ 85705. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to www.faiththatworkstucson.org
(Faith That Works Tucson, 7650 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704) or to El Rio's Men's Club (George Juarez, President 9801 N Calle Solano, Tucson, AZ 85737). Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.