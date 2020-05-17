ALLEN , Edward E.A software and robotic engineer, died May 10, 2020 at the age of 64. He lost the love of his life Joni in April 2012. He is survived by brothers, Todd Allen (wife, Barbara), John Stacy (wife, Heather) and his favorite sister, Shelley Gillespie; along with four nieces and five nephews. He was admired by many for his modest brilliance and easygoing nature. He loved flying his remote control planes and recently started playing his guitars. He is loved and cherished by all who knew him. Private services will be held with family only at a later date. Rest in peace brother. We love you.