LIZARRAGA, Retired MSGT



Edward Heredia



2/16/1938



LIZARRAGA Lillian Castillo



9/24/1938



With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Edward Heredia Lizarraga Sr., 82 years old on April 28, 2020. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, who loved and enjoyed his family very much. Preceded in death by our beloved mother and wife, Lillian Castillo Lizarraga, 69 years old on June 7, 2008. Edward retired from the U.S. Air Force after 25 years of service to his country and from Hughes Aircraft in 1997. With a tour in Vietnam and stationed at bases in Arizona, England, New Mexico, Montana, Spain, Arkansas and California. Edward served his country well and supported a large family. Survived by his eight children, Alice (Kirk), Fernando (Helinda), Yolanda (Mark), Edward Jr. (Kelley), Ricardo (Melinda), Isabel (Anthony), Miguel (Sandra) and Ramon; sister-in-law, Bertha Bellemy of Cincinnati, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dad enjoyed many things, casinos, sports, dancing, bird watching and his chile-con-carne and beans. Special thank you to the staff of Park Senior Villas, Emerald Care, Emblem Hospice Care and The Home instead Agency for all of their care and support towards our father. Thank you, Dad and Mom for loving us all and each other unconditionally. You are both gone but never ever forgotten. God bless you both. Memorial Services with BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL and Holy Hope Cemetery.













