MCCORMICK, Edward John "Poppie"83, of Tucson, Arizona went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to William and Mary McCormick. A 1955 Northeast Catholic (Philadelphia) graduate, he joined the Navy the same year and traveled the world, including a tour of Japan. Honorably discharged in 1959, he began work at Provident National Bank, married, started a family and in 1972 moved them to a new life in Tucson.Ed leaves behind to cherish his memories: Joan, his wife of 56 years; sons, Christopher (Sophie) and Richard (Janel) and beloved grandchildren, Forrest, Nicholas, Jacob (Michaela) and Emma. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Patricia.A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.