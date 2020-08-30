1/
Edward John "Poppie" Mccormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCORMICK, Edward John "Poppie"

83, of Tucson, Arizona went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020. Born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to William and Mary McCormick. A 1955 Northeast Catholic (Philadelphia) graduate, he joined the Navy the same year and traveled the world, including a tour of Japan. Honorably discharged in 1959, he began work at Provident National Bank, married, started a family and in 1972 moved them to a new life in Tucson.

Ed leaves behind to cherish his memories: Joan, his wife of 56 years; sons, Christopher (Sophie) and Richard (Janel) and beloved grandchildren, Forrest, Nicholas, Jacob (Michaela) and Emma. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Patricia.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved