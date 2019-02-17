Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward John VERBOUT. View Sign

VERBOUT, Edward John (91) born January 8, 1928, Kewanee, IL., son of Herbert Verbout and Fern Ouart. Died February 14, 2019 Tucson, AZ. Survived by wife, Marie; sons, Phillip (LouAnn), Michael (Rhonda); daughters, Mary, Theresa Yslas (Jerry), and Rose; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ed attended grade and high school in Neponset, IL; served in Merchant Marines 1945, U.S. Army 1946, 1946-49 stationed with the 88th Infantry Division in the Free Territory of Trieste. Recalled to Army service 1950, served with 2nd Infantry Division in Seoul, Korea. Moved to Tucson with his family August 1962; attended St. Ambrose Parish; served as Sunday Mass usher at Most Holy Trinity Parish since 1986. Ed was a farmer from IL who became a homemaker in Tucson. His health was helped by the AZ climate and the Southern AZ VA Health Care System. Private burial at Holy Hope Cemetery, followed by a funeral Mass at Most Holy Trinity Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Donations to the VA (3601 S. Sixth Ave.) or Most Holy Trinity Church (1300 Greasewood 85745) would honor Ed, who never said "no" to anyone who needed help. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.





