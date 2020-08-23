VERHALEN, Edward R. "Eddie"79, of Tucson, AZ, and formerly Whitefish Bay, WI, entered the gates of heaven on August 2, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Joanne; sons, Joshua, Edward Scott (Lisa), Cary (Jean), Matt (Sarah); daughter, Tina (Doug) McConnohie and beloved sister, Vicki (Fred) Gumina. His playful attitude and guiding hand will be missed by all, but especially by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In-person memorial Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St Pius X in Tucson, AZ. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon WI, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge. Chapel.