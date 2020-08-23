1/1
Edward R. "Eddie" Verhalen
VERHALEN, Edward R. "Eddie"

79, of Tucson, AZ, and formerly Whitefish Bay, WI, entered the gates of heaven on August 2, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Joanne; sons, Joshua, Edward Scott (Lisa), Cary (Jean), Matt (Sarah); daughter, Tina (Doug) McConnohie and beloved sister, Vicki (Fred) Gumina. His playful attitude and guiding hand will be missed by all, but especially by his numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In-person memorial Service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St Pius X in Tucson, AZ. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon WI, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge. Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St Pius X Catholic Church
SEP
22
Inurnment
02:30 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 21, 2020
A giant among men. He always made you feel like the most important person in the room. Rest easy Uncle - your burden is lifted.
(photo from my wedding in 1996)
Jodi Delfosse
Family
August 21, 2020
The Salpointe Catholic High School community extends deepest sympathy to the VerHalen family. You are in our prayers at this difficult time.
Salpointe Catholic High School
Friend
