Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Eddie" Reinhart. View Sign Service Information Minnesota Valley Fh & Crematory Services North Chapel 218 N Broadway New Ulm , MN 56073 (507)-354-2312 Send Flowers Obituary

REINHART, Edward "Eddie"



age 86, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Ulm. Monsignor Douglas Grams will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Mary's. To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit:







REINHART, Edward "Eddie"age 86, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Ulm. Monsignor Douglas Grams will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Mary's. To leave an online condolence for the family, or to sign the guestbook, please visit: www.mvfh.org . Edward is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Carmen Reinhart; daughters, Carmen (Ronald) Calbick of New Ulm, Lisa (Jacob) Kelley of New Ulm; special daughter, Susan (Roberto) Lopez of Woodland, California; sons, Keith (Monica Geffers) Reinhart of Appleton, Wisconsin, Leslie (Carol) Reinhart of Buffalo, Tony (Alberto Longoria) Reinhart of Cameron, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Marion Wendland, and many extended family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Kenneth Anthony Reinhart; grandson, Maurice Kimball; sister, Deloris Reinhart; and brothers, Harold, James, and Melvin Reinhart. Edward Frank Reinhart was born September 18, 1932 to Anton and Ann (Lamecker) Reinhart in Courtland Township, Minnesota. He attended grade school before working on the family farm as a teenager full-time. Upon turning 18 he was drafted and served in the United States Army. Shortly after his service, Eddie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carmen Mattila, on August 16, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Ulm. Eddie and his family worked on the dairy farm for over 30 years. He also worked as a school bus driver for seven years. During the last 10 years of farming, Eddie was diagnosed with farmers lung and in 1985 made the difficult decision to move to Tucson, Arizona with his wife and daughter Lisa. Eddie continued working as a school bus driver there for the Amphitheatre School District, #48, for 18 years until his retirement.Eddie was a very happy and upbeat man, known to always be smiling and making friends with whomever he met. He loved talking and being with the school children he bused for. He also enjoyed yodeling and dancing with his family, playing the harmonica and guitar, and staying involved with his beloved family. Eddie and Carmen were able to complete their trip of a lifetime, visiting seven countries in Europe including Germany where Eddie had been stationed in the Army. They also made annual summer trips back to the New Ulm area from Tucson to visit and stay in touch with his friends and family. Eddie and Carmen moved back to New Ulm two years ago to be closer to friends and family. Eddie was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Catholic Order of Forster's, and of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Eddie had a sparkle in his eyes, always had a hug for you, and that laugh and smile you never forget. Above all else, he treasured all the time he was able to spend with his family and friends. Eddie will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Blessed be his memory.The family would like to thank the Allina Hospice team for their loving care. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close