BELTON, Edward William "Bill"
1936 - 2020
Bill Belton, 84, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. He was a beloved son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, businessman, golfer, cowboy, and loyal friend to many and will be dearly missed. He was born in Tucson, AZ on April 6. 1936 and grew up in the "Sam Hughes" neighborhood where he had many childhood memories and adventures with friends. He graduated from Tucson High School in 1954, attended the University of Arizona, where he was member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. On April 21, 1957 he married, his best friend and love of his life, Barbara, who he fondly called Barbie.
Bill was a proud native Tucsonan. He was the former Owner and President of Citizens Transfer & Storage Co. Inc., a locally owned family business, since 1907. His service, contributions and memberships in the community included; Past Exalted Ruler of the Tucson Elks Club 385, Past President of the Tucson Country Club, the Tucson Conquistadores, the University of Arizona Alumni, the Mountain Oyster Club, the Pinetop Country Club, the Hedrick House, the Pima County Fair Commission, and Los Charros Del Desierto. He loved his family, hard work, golf, horseback riding, horse racing, hunting, fishing, camping, and their Pinetop cabin. He and Barbara loved their Tucson High lunches, which they never missed. He will also be remembered for his straightforward manner, his firm handshake, 34 years of sobriety, and his great stories.
Bill's, immediate family includes, his wife, Barbara, daughter, Mary Ann Belton and son, John Belton (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Kristina Carroll (Jessica Davidson), Billy Carroll, Amy Carroll (Jake O'Hara), Jordon Belton (Nathan Wilson), Emily Belton; great-granddaughter, Ava O'Hara; sister-in-Law, Kathy Brown Heverly; nephews, Ed Brown (Joelyn), Dan Brown (Ann), Mike Brown (Gloria); niece, Becky Eisenberg (Mitch) and all their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Kathy Jones, infant son and brother-in-law, Edward Brown. His love and compassion for his family and many, many friends will never be forgotten.We love you Bill, Dad, Bopo, Grandpa, your legacy lives on.
Due to the Covid virus, the family will have a "drive thru" Celebration of Life, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 please drive thru between the hours of 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (instructions upon arrival) at the Tucson Country Club, 2950 N. Camino Principal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to: Tucson Conquistadores Foundation, 6450 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710 www.tucsonconquistadores.com
or any local Tucson charity. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.