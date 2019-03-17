WASSELL, Edward William "Bill" 95, born on December 24, 1923 is now at rest, he passed on March 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Doris Wassell. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Cornelius; his son, Dr. Paul (Carolyn) Betlinski; his grandchildren, Jeanette Betlinski (Don) Coleman; Dr. Jonathan Betlinski, Janina Betlinski; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Coleman, Korbin Coleman and Bryson Coleman. Bill served in the US Army during WWII. He received an honorable discharge receiving two bronze stars, a Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Good Conduct medal and Victory Metal. He said the Army was the best thing that happened to him. Bill and his family moved to Tucson from Bay Shore, IL, NY in December 1957. Bill was self-employed and established his watch repair and jewelry store Wassell's Tick Tock Shoppe in the Pinecrest shopping center inside the Bentz variety store. He later relocated to Green Valley when the Speedway store closed. He closed his business in 1988 when he retired. Bill was instrumental with the establishment of the Orthodox church in Tucson. He loved to bowl and was also an avid fisherman and hunter. Services will be held at the Marana VA Cemetery on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions to s are appreciated. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019