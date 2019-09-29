Edwin Bly Flippo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Bly Flippo.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FLIPPO, Edwin Bly

passed on September 14, 2019. He was born September 13, 1925.

He went to school in a one room school house and went on to become a professor of Personnel Management

at the University of Arizona.

He published world renowned textbooks.

He travelled extensively after he retired.

He is survived by his sister, Betty; son, Robert Flippo and daughter-in-law, Barbara; daughter, Susie Lelli and son-in-law, John Lelli; daugher, Sally Fricks and son-in-law, Bert Fricks; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

He donated his body to science as a way

to continue educating people.

He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.