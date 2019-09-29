FLIPPO, Edwin Bly
passed on September 14, 2019. He was born September 13, 1925.
He went to school in a one room school house and went on to become a professor of Personnel Management
at the University of Arizona.
He published world renowned textbooks.
He travelled extensively after he retired.
He is survived by his sister, Betty; son, Robert Flippo and daughter-in-law, Barbara; daughter, Susie Lelli and son-in-law, John Lelli; daugher, Sally Fricks and son-in-law, Bert Fricks; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He donated his body to science as a way
to continue educating people.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 29, 2019