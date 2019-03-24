Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin "Dean" HENRY. View Sign

HENRY, Edwin "Dean" of Tucson passed in the presence of family on February 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Dean was a graduate of Amphitheater High School and served honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Welder/Sheet Metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #359 for 50 years. Dean was an avid Horse, Dog and Cat lover. Preceded in death by his son, Michael. Dean is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Nina (Robert) Van; son, Gary (Kim) Henry, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church, 3500 W. Overton Rd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.





HENRY, Edwin "Dean" of Tucson passed in the presence of family on February 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Dean was a graduate of Amphitheater High School and served honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Welder/Sheet Metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #359 for 50 years. Dean was an avid Horse, Dog and Cat lover. Preceded in death by his son, Michael. Dean is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Nina (Robert) Van; son, Gary (Kim) Henry, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church, 3500 W. Overton Rd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019

