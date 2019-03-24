Edwin "Dean" HENRY

HENRY, Edwin "Dean" of Tucson passed in the presence of family on February 13, 2019 at the age of 85. Dean was a graduate of Amphitheater High School and served honorably in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a Welder/Sheet Metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #359 for 50 years. Dean was an avid Horse, Dog and Cat lover. Preceded in death by his son, Michael. Dean is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Nina (Robert) Van; son, Gary (Kim) Henry, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church, 3500 W. Overton Rd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019
