Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HERNANDEZ, Eileen 59, of Flagstaff, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Eileen was born in Flagstaff, May 27, 1959. She is a 1978 graduate of Flagstaff High School. Eileen was a real people person, making hundreds of friends along the journey of her life. More than anything in the world, Eileen loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandma Eileen will be missed by her eight grandchildren, Gabriel Hernandez, Mathew Hernandez (Morgan), Alexis Hernandez, Santino Hernandez, Rene Morales, Anyca Sanchez, Emilio Hernandez Jr. and Joey Sanchez Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Hadley Hernandez, Bray-Lyn Hernandez and numerous nephews and nieces. Eileen is survived by Frank Greene of Tucson; children, Alisha Hernandez of Peoria, Ruben Jason Hernandez of Tempe, Amanda Martinez (Patrick) of Tucson and Emilio (Celina) Hernandez of Tucson. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Patrick (Sharelyn) Hernandez of Cottonwood, Elaine (Emmett) Ulibarri, Lloyd (Dorothy) Hernandez of Belmont, Phyllis (Matthew) Block of Cottonwood and youngest sister, Ena Hernandez (Danny) of Tucson. Eileen was preceded in death by her mother, Prescilla "Pat" Hernandez; father, Phillip Hernandez; grandparents, Percilino and Crysanta Chavez, Felipe and Winiford Hernandez; cousin, Valerie Hernandez and many aunts and uncles that have welcomed her home. Services will take place Friday, April 19, 2019 at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2580 S. 6th Ave., from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. A special thanks to all those who supported us during our loss with their company, food and donations. Also thanks to MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPEL for handling the arrangements.





HERNANDEZ, Eileen 59, of Flagstaff, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Eileen was born in Flagstaff, May 27, 1959. She is a 1978 graduate of Flagstaff High School. Eileen was a real people person, making hundreds of friends along the journey of her life. More than anything in the world, Eileen loved and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandma Eileen will be missed by her eight grandchildren, Gabriel Hernandez, Mathew Hernandez (Morgan), Alexis Hernandez, Santino Hernandez, Rene Morales, Anyca Sanchez, Emilio Hernandez Jr. and Joey Sanchez Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Hadley Hernandez, Bray-Lyn Hernandez and numerous nephews and nieces. Eileen is survived by Frank Greene of Tucson; children, Alisha Hernandez of Peoria, Ruben Jason Hernandez of Tempe, Amanda Martinez (Patrick) of Tucson and Emilio (Celina) Hernandez of Tucson. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Patrick (Sharelyn) Hernandez of Cottonwood, Elaine (Emmett) Ulibarri, Lloyd (Dorothy) Hernandez of Belmont, Phyllis (Matthew) Block of Cottonwood and youngest sister, Ena Hernandez (Danny) of Tucson. Eileen was preceded in death by her mother, Prescilla "Pat" Hernandez; father, Phillip Hernandez; grandparents, Percilino and Crysanta Chavez, Felipe and Winiford Hernandez; cousin, Valerie Hernandez and many aunts and uncles that have welcomed her home. Services will take place Friday, April 19, 2019 at MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2580 S. 6th Ave., from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. A special thanks to all those who supported us during our loss with their company, food and donations. Also thanks to MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPEL for handling the arrangements. Funeral Home Martinez Funeral Chapels-Tucson - Tucson

2580 S. 6th Ave

Tucson , AZ 85713

(520) 547-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close