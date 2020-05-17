CASADY, Elaine M.age 72, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Banner Hospital, Tucson, AZ, following a brief illness. She was born December 11, 1947 in Galesburg, Illinois. She graduated from high school in Superior, WI, received her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and her M.A. in English as a Second Language from the University of Arizona, Tucson.Elaine taught in the Palatine, IL school system, was a manager for various McDonald's restaurants in California, taught English as a Second Language in southern Arizona for several years, then taught English Language in the Marana School District from 2002 to 2017.She loved the Sonora Desert with its unique plants and animals, prized her dogs, and enjoyed traveling, especially to California to visit her son, David.She married James Morton in June 1970, in Port Washington, WI. He survives. She married Bernard Lump Morton in 1982 in Berkeley, California. He predeceased her. They had one son, David Morton, born in 1987. He survives.Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Cleo P. Casady and Elizabeth McLaughlin Casady. In addition to her son David, she is survived by her sisters, Ann Casady Gumz (Dale) of Cadott, WI, Carolyn Casady Trimble (Ralph) of Urbana, IL, Judy Pietromonaco (Tom Reichel) of Citrus Heights, CA, and her nephews.A private, virtual, Memorial Service is planned for June 7, 2020, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to EVERGREEN MORTUARY.Memorial contributions may be made to Tohono Chul Gardens or the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.