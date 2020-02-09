Eldon B. "Danny" Mauldin (1950 - 2020)
Service Information
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ
85716
(520)-327-6341
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Parish
1946 E. Lee St.
View Map
Obituary
MAULDIN, Eldon B. "Danny"

8/26/1950 - 1/9/2020

Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Bernice Mauldin. Survived by wife, Susan Mauldin; son, Brian Zwoyer. Memorial Thursday, February 20, 2020 at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd. Visitation: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Intentions Mass offered Friday, February 21, 2020, 8:30 a.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 1946 E. Lee St. Memorials suggested to the family.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020
