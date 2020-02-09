MAULDIN, Eldon B. "Danny"
8/26/1950 - 1/9/2020
Preceded in death by parents, Mary and Bernice Mauldin. Survived by wife, Susan Mauldin; son, Brian Zwoyer. Memorial Thursday, February 20, 2020 at ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd. Visitation: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Intentions Mass offered Friday, February 21, 2020, 8:30 a.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 1946 E. Lee St. Memorials suggested to the family.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020