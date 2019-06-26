A Memorial for
LEQUIEU, Eldred "Wayne"
7/10/1933 - 6/26/2018
We lost our beloved husband and father one year ago. He lived an amazing life and he loved everyone (except tailgaters) but especially the grandbabies. We miss hearing him sing "It's a great big wide wonderful world that we live in" as he walked down the hall. But the laughter and joy will remain with us forever. He was blessed to have so many friends in his life and he was a blessing to all who knew and loved him!
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 26, 2019