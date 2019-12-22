|
MCGILL, Eleanor "Ellie" E.
passed away in her sleep on November 24, 2019. Ellie is survived by her husband, Earl "Mac"; sons, Michael, David, James, daughter-in-law, Laura and three grandchildren, Brendan, Katie and Sam. Born in Williamsport, PA in 1931, she graduated salutatorian of her class from Montoursville, PA high school before moving to Arizona. She attended the UofA and married her husband of 67 years in the Davis-Monthan chapel. As a SAC wife she spent many months in peace and war at several air bases as sole caretaker and mentor of her three sons. In 1969 Ellie and her family returned to Tucson where she worked part time conducting interviews for Temple University. Later she became a full-time employee at J.C. Penny, followed by the Arizona Department of Economic Security. After retiring she did volunteer work at St. Philip's in the Hills and travelled extensively both here and abroad. Her two most memorable trips included a 32-day drive that covered most of Mexico, and a Pacific cruise from San Diego to Santiago, Chile. In addition to achieving the rank of Bridge Life Master in the ACBL, Ellie loved and enjoyed considerable success playing casino video poker and blackjack. Before the advent of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the San Diego Padres was her favorite baseball team. She placed first in two Padre Trivia contests conducted by a Tucson TV station. She was addicted to Sunday NY Times crosswords and seldom failed to complete the difficult puzzles. Her much-loved Silver Persians won several awards at local cat shows. Her adventurous spirit led to interests as diverse at deep sea fishing, las corridas de toros, and Shakespearean festivals. Her favorite stage shows were Phantom of the Opera in LA, O at Bellagio, Las Vegas, and the best ever, front row at the Cal Neva Casino—a magical night in 1960, seated with her best friends and Frank Sinatra onstage. A Service will be held in the columbarium garden at St. Philip's in the Hills, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019