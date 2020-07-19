GRUBBS, Eleanor Gensel
Born July 26, 1927. On July 12, 2020, Ellie went to dance among the stars with her beloved husband, Charlie. Ellie was a talented musician and loved to play the piano at church and for her friends. She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Ron), Sharon, Sharilyn (Bryan), Jon (Danielle); eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Ellie was very loved by many wonderful family and friends and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.