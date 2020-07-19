1/1
Eleanor Gensel Grubbs
GRUBBS, Eleanor Gensel

Born July 26, 1927. On July 12, 2020, Ellie went to dance among the stars with her beloved husband, Charlie. Ellie was a talented musician and loved to play the piano at church and for her friends. She is survived by her children, Carolyn (Ron), Sharon, Sharilyn (Bryan), Jon (Danielle); eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Ellie was very loved by many wonderful family and friends and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
