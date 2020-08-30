1/1
Eleanor Grace SNYDER
passed over into the light after a night of bedside singing by her daughter, Cantrell August 20, 2020. Born in Globe, AZ to Lloyd and Louise Pifer, she graduated Globe High School going on to earn a B. A. in Education and Masters of Library Science from the UofA.

She taught 4th grade at John B. Wright Elementary and was the head librarian at several libraries for TUSD.

She loved traveling, was an avid reader, a music lover, a lifelong learner and a great cook. She was fortunate to have had the love and companionship of four remarkable men: Michael Maryott, John Gulaskey, Art Snyder and Al Proudman.

She will be missed by the many lives she touched: her students, her colleagues and her many friends.

She is survived by her children, Cantrell (David) Driver of Tucson, Sean (Hilda) Maryott of Homer, AK and Heather (Larry) Geller of Berkeley, CA; grandchildren, Sam (Theresa), Haley, Gillian and Grace; brother, Tom (Nancy) Pifer of Casa Grande.

In lieu of services, Eleanor's wishes were to have her cremated remains scattered among her ancestors in Globe and along the Pacific Ocean that she loved visiting. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

