ALCARAZ, Elidia Figueroa



76 passed away on December 22, 2019. Her husband Gerardo Alcaraz of 54 years was by her side. She is preceded in death by Gerardo F. Alcaraz (son), Barbara "Chagua" Ortiz (mother), Bernardo F. Alcaraz (son) and Alice Ortiz (sister). She is survived by Gerardo Camacho Alcaraz (husband), Marisa F. Alcaraz (daughter). Sisters, Amalia Ortiz and Margarita Robles (sisters) and brothers, Francisco and Reuben Ortiz. She was born August 6, 1943 in the little town of Oquitoa, Sonora Mexico. She migrated to the United States when she was three years of age with her mother, Barbara (Chagua) and two older sisters, Amalia and Margaret to Tucson, AZ. She grew up and lived in Barrio Hollywood and attended St. Margaret's Catholic Church. She met the love of her life Gerardo at a St. Margaret's Catholic Church where they also married in February of 1965. They moved from Tucson to Sonora/Ray Arizona briefly and then settled in Oracle, AZ for the next 52 years. Elidia was a homemaker and also worked at Circle K. She was very involved in St. Helen's Catholic Church and actively participated in the church activities. She simply loved people, laughing and community. She was an amazing wife and mother and she will be missed. Services will be held at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church at 801 N. Grande Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85745 on Friday, January 3, 2020. Viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery at 3555 N. Oracle Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. A reception will be held following the funeral services at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church Hall. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.







