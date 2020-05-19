SAAVEDRA, Elidia "Lily" S.passed away surrounded by family on Thursday May 14, 2020 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 80. Elidia is survived by her brother, Juan Salcido and her children, Maria (Jon) Weaver, Frances (Jose) Duarte, David Saavedra, Blanca (Dan) Parker, Gloria Webster and Sandra Saavedra. Along with 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and many more loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers and daughter, RoxAnna S. Decker. Elidia was born on February 11, 1940 in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. She married Humberto "Bart" Saavedra in 1959. Over a 25-year span, the couple welcomed seven children into their family. Elidia's children remember her as a strong, loving, kind mother who adored and welcomed everyone into her family. She will be greatly missed by all! The family would like to thank all nurses, caregivers, and staff at Woodland Palms Assisted Living & Memory Care. Also, a special thanks to Dawn from Arista Hospice Team for her continued comfort and care of our mom/nana. Private viewing and Scripture services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.