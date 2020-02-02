Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Bertsch. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

BERTSCH, Elizabeth Ann



62, born to Gerald and Ann Heywood in 1957, passed away peacefully on the sunny afternoon of January 13, 2020 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Beth was born in Cleveland, Ohio where she met and married her husband, Gary Bertsch. Beth and Gary moved all the way to Tucson in 1979. Here they had two daughters, Brittney Pfafflin and Kayla Baca. Beth worked over 35 years for IBM while raising her two girls with Gary. Beth and Gary loved the desert where they made a nature habitat in their backyard. Over their time together in Tucson they took in, and rescued many desert animals, which was a passion of both of theirs. Anyone and everyone who knew Beth knew her kind, compassionate, and giving heart. She was always smiling, easy to laugh and positive. Beth passed away from rheumatoid arthritis/hemi-dystonia with her husband holding her, she will be greatly missed and is deeply loved. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







BERTSCH, Elizabeth Ann62, born to Gerald and Ann Heywood in 1957, passed away peacefully on the sunny afternoon of January 13, 2020 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Beth was born in Cleveland, Ohio where she met and married her husband, Gary Bertsch. Beth and Gary moved all the way to Tucson in 1979. Here they had two daughters, Brittney Pfafflin and Kayla Baca. Beth worked over 35 years for IBM while raising her two girls with Gary. Beth and Gary loved the desert where they made a nature habitat in their backyard. Over their time together in Tucson they took in, and rescued many desert animals, which was a passion of both of theirs. Anyone and everyone who knew Beth knew her kind, compassionate, and giving heart. She was always smiling, easy to laugh and positive. Beth passed away from rheumatoid arthritis/hemi-dystonia with her husband holding her, she will be greatly missed and is deeply loved. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close