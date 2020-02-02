BERTSCH, Elizabeth Ann
62, born to Gerald and Ann Heywood in 1957, passed away peacefully on the sunny afternoon of January 13, 2020 at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Beth was born in Cleveland, Ohio where she met and married her husband, Gary Bertsch. Beth and Gary moved all the way to Tucson in 1979. Here they had two daughters, Brittney Pfafflin and Kayla Baca. Beth worked over 35 years for IBM while raising her two girls with Gary. Beth and Gary loved the desert where they made a nature habitat in their backyard. Over their time together in Tucson they took in, and rescued many desert animals, which was a passion of both of theirs. Anyone and everyone who knew Beth knew her kind, compassionate, and giving heart. She was always smiling, easy to laugh and positive. Beth passed away from rheumatoid arthritis/hemi-dystonia with her husband holding her, she will be greatly missed and is deeply loved. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020