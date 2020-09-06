FERGANCHICK, Elizabeth Anndevoted wife of the late Bert Ferganchick, mother to Mona, Mark, Stacy and Julia, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of four, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020.Ann was an avid horsewoman, competed in long-distance endurance races, spent years riding in the rodeo—as a quadrille team member and participant in Tucson's Rodeo Parade. She road with the Sherriff's Search and Rescue unit and participated in wagon trains.Her courage and adventurous attitude followed her from the rodeo to the streets on the back of a Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide. She and daughter Julia rode that motorcycle from coast to coast and back, a 10,000-mile trip. They even stopped and spent a week at Sturgis during that town's yearly motorcycle rally.Ann traveled the world with family and friends, always happy to be home on the farm she and Bert built. She hiked in Switzerland, toured China, took a train ride across Europe, just to name a few.Ann follows her late husband, Bert on the "Road to Glory!" as Bert would say. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will celebrate Ann's life with private services. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.