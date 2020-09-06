1/1
Elizabeth Ann Ferganchick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERGANCHICK, Elizabeth Ann

devoted wife of the late Bert Ferganchick, mother to Mona, Mark, Stacy and Julia, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of four, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020.

Ann was an avid horsewoman, competed in long-distance endurance races, spent years riding in the rodeo—as a quadrille team member and participant in Tucson's Rodeo Parade. She road with the Sherriff's Search and Rescue unit and participated in wagon trains.

Her courage and adventurous attitude followed her from the rodeo to the streets on the back of a Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide. She and daughter Julia rode that motorcycle from coast to coast and back, a 10,000-mile trip. They even stopped and spent a week at Sturgis during that town's yearly motorcycle rally.

Ann traveled the world with family and friends, always happy to be home on the farm she and Bert built. She hiked in Switzerland, toured China, took a train ride across Europe, just to name a few.

Ann follows her late husband, Bert on the "Road to Glory!" as Bert would say. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will celebrate Ann's life with private services. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved