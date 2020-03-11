KAROLZAK, Elizabeth Ann



94, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Richard N. Karolzak; her parents Phillip and Josephine Hahn; her brother, Edward and sister, Marie L. Brauer (Robert J. Sr.) She is survived by her daughter, Joanne and son, John; five grandsons and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Mt. Mary and Marquette Universities, as a teacher, she had a lifelong love of music. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. with the Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. Burial to follow in Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Casa De Los Ninos 1120 North 5th Avenue, Tucson Arizona 85705. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







